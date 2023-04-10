Burnham-On-Sea fire crews at night incident

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to tackle an early morning car blaze over the Easter weekend.

A vehicle was reported to be alight in Burnham Moor Lane, Highbridge at 3.15am on Easter Sunday morning (April 9th).

A fire service spokesman says: “Fire Control received a call from a member of the public reporting a car on fire. One fire appliance was mobilised from Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Once on scene, crews confirmed a vehicle was well alight and got to work extinguishing it using a Hose Reel Jet.”

“Unfortunately, the vehicle was 100% damaged by fire. This was believed to be accidental.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: