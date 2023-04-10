Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to tackle an early morning car blaze over the Easter weekend.

A vehicle was reported to be alight in Burnham Moor Lane, Highbridge at 3.15am on Easter Sunday morning (April 9th).

A fire service spokesman says: “Fire Control received a call from a member of the public reporting a car on fire. One fire appliance was mobilised from Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Once on scene, crews confirmed a vehicle was well alight and got to work extinguishing it using a Hose Reel Jet.”

“Unfortunately, the vehicle was 100% damaged by fire. This was believed to be accidental.”