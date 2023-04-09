The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area this week.

It says a swathe of strong winds will potentially bring some disruption on Wednesday (April 12th) between 6am and midnight.

A spokesman says: “After a brief lull in winds through the early hours of Wednesday, west or northwest winds are expected to increase once more during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day.”

“Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas could see gusts above 60 mph at times.”

“Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.”