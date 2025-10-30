Berrow and Brean beach winter parking opening hours start next week

Berrow beach is staying open every day for beach parking over the winter months while Brean beach will be open just at weekends for vehicles.

Somerset Council, which manages local beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow, starts its winter beach opening hours for motorists from November 3rd.

A council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As of Monday 3rd November we will be on Winter opening hours.”

“At Berrow, the beach warden will be on duty every day between the hours of 10:00am and 3:00pm, taking into account tidal conditions till the end of March. There will be no charge to park.”

“At Brean, the beach warden will be on duty Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of 10:00am and 3:00pm, taking into account tidal conditions until the end of March. There will be no charge to park, but will open on Boxing Day and New year day.”

The announcement follows uproar from local residents in 2021 when the council initially announced that Berrow beach would close for all parking from late September through to April. It later reversed the decision and then opened the whole of last winter following a petition and scores of complaints from beach users.