Hundreds of pounds have been raised for charity during a fundraising cream tea in Berrow on Saturday (September 24th).

Hilary Cox held the event at her home Brent Road to raise funds for Samaritans Purse, which supplies Christmas shoeboxes to children overseas.

Hilary told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We served up around 50 cream teas and raised £272, which was fantastic and a big thank you goes to all who supported us.”

“My sister, Zoe Ryder, makes around 80 boxes each year so this money will go towards the transport costs to get the boxes to their destination.”

“This year two thirds of the boxes donated in the UK are destined to go to Ukraine and the countries that border it so that those children won’t go without a Christmas present this year.”

Hilary also thanked her neighbour Sue Kilduff who made all the scones and held a yard sale to help raise funds too.