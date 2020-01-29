Around 30 people attended a successful day of clearing and burning the invasive plant sea buckthorn at Berrow Local Nature Reserve at the weekend.

The volunteers included members of the Sedgemoor Conservation Volunteers, the Berrow Conservation Group, local residents and a group of students from Millfield School undertaking their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

“Despite the wet weather, all those taking part worked really hard and have made a positive contribution to the biodiversity of the Site of Special Scientific Interest, so we would like to thank those who took part,” said Claire Faun from Sedgemoor District Council, which organised the event.

The shallow root system of buckthorn outcompetes native plants for moisture and nutrients, while contributing to erosion and ecological imbalance. Its leafy crown also deprives other plants of sunlight and serves as a host for rust fungus and soybean aphids that impact other plants.

The next event is to be held on Sunday 16th February when the Bristol Conservation Volunteers will be visiting the reserve to undertake sand fencing repairs and sea buckthorn control.