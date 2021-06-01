Berrow School

Berrow School pupils have been learning all about dinosaurs in their studies of palaeontology.

The youngsters were excited to boost their knowledge of the creatures in order to get a better idea of how life on Earth has changed over time.

Berrow school’s Hilary Clayton says: “We have spent the last half term after lockdown learning to be palaeontologists. First we found a dinosaur egg and watched some CCTV footage of a giant T-Rex wandering through our outdoor area.”

“Then we found some dinosaur skeleton fossils and had to put them together to make a skeleton, just as palaeontologists would have had to do.”

“We also undertook a fossil dig and examined some dinosaur poo to work out whether the poo had been left by a carnivore or a herbivore.”

“We also made a dinosaur hide in case the T-Rex came back! We also made a poster about true and false facts about a T-Rex dinosaur.”

 
