Berrow School pupils have been learning all about dinosaurs in their studies of palaeontology.

The youngsters were excited to boost their knowledge of the creatures in order to get a better idea of how life on Earth has changed over time.

Berrow school’s Hilary Clayton says: “We have spent the last half term after lockdown learning to be palaeontologists. First we found a dinosaur egg and watched some CCTV footage of a giant T-Rex wandering through our outdoor area.”

“Then we found some dinosaur skeleton fossils and had to put them together to make a skeleton, just as palaeontologists would have had to do.”

“We also undertook a fossil dig and examined some dinosaur poo to work out whether the poo had been left by a carnivore or a herbivore.”

“We also made a dinosaur hide in case the T-Rex came back! We also made a poster about true and false facts about a T-Rex dinosaur.”