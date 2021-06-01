Two children were reported missing on Brean and Berrow beaches over the Bank Holiday weekend, prompting safety advice to be issue by Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards.

Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team was called to two separate incidents involving lost children.

Both youngsters were thankfully reunited with their parents after a quick response from the team working with the Brean beach warden.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman says: “We received a call from one of the refreshment wagons on Berrow Beach as a child had become separated from their parents.” “We quickly packed all the equipment up and headed off along the beach towards Brean.” “As we were making our way, once again the VHF radio kicked into life and a familiar voice was heard. The good news was that the child and parents had been reunited and everyone was safe and well.”

This was the second lost child they dealt with over the weekend.

“While our crew was out on patrol on Sunday they were approached by an upset young lad who had been playing on the beach and got disorientated and couldn’t find his family.”

“After a brief chat with the ops room and a quick search around we were contacted by the Brean Beach Warden who was with the worried family and they were all quickly reunited once again.”

With more families heading to the beach to enjoy better weather, Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have issued advice to parents.

They say children are easily disorientated on a beach in unfamiliar surroundings.

The spokesman adds: “Our advice to keeping safe on a beach is on arrival choose something that stands out as a meeting point should anyone become lost.”

“Take a photo of everyone in your group so if we need it we have an up-to-date accurate photo.”

Also, find out if there is a child wristband scheme, they are a free wristband that you can fill out important info on such as their name, age, and a contact number should they become lost.

“But the most important thing to do is ring 999 and ask for the Coastguard, the sooner you call the sooner we can get there to help.”