Children at Berrow Primary School have showed their support for the people of Ukraine by dressing up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag while raising funds for refugees.

A school spokeswoman says: “All the children looked resplendent in their various shades of yellow and blue and the school raised a brilliant £417.”

“The children also donated toys for a toy sale with all proceeds going to support the Disasters and Emergencies Committee Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.”

She adds: “The children chose to support this particular cause as part of their work on ‘courageous advocacy’, which is the act of speaking out against an issue of injustice on behalf of those whose voices are not being heard.”