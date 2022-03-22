Wales & West Utilities has completed work to upgrade gas pipes in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The work, which started in January, was needed to keep gas supplies flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses.

Originally due to complete at the end of April, hardworking engineers have worked extended hours to complete the scheme ahead of schedule.

Wales & West Utilities worked closely with Somerset County Council to plan the work, which involved traffic management in the Victoria Street area.

Wales & West Utilities Jake Sami managed this gas pipe upgrade work and says: “We’re happy to have finished this upgrade work ahead of schedule and want to thank everyone who lives, works and visits in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.”

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Burnham-On-Sea.”

”Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.”

“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”