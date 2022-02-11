A local hospice is seeking brave fundraisers in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area to take on a sky-high challenge this year.

St Margaret’s Hospice is hoping to break their record for the most skydives and wingwalks on the same day on Saturday 2nd April at Dunkeswell Airfield in Honiton.

Brave supporters will be taking to the skies to raise funds for St Margaret’s Hospice Care.

John Learoyd is already signed up to complete a skydive after his wife bought it for him for Christmas.

He’s raising money for St Margaret’s Hospice by doing odd jobs around his village in return for sponsorship.

He says: “I bought my wife a skydive for Christmas a few years ago and while I was watching her all I could think was, I really want to do this! So, I was chuffed when she returned the favour! I have everything I need, and I’d much rather create a lasting memory.”

” I am a very practical person and I thought using my skills would be a great way for me to do some good in my local community as well as raise some money for the hospice.”

“I’ve already raised £940 but I still have lots of jobs to do. If you are doing something that is challenging, why not use it as a reason to raise some money for charity too?”

Steven Curtis is also taking to the skies this April and has chosen to don his flight suit for a wingwalk to tick an item off his bucket list.

Steve says: “I’ve always done things over the years to help local charities like running marathons and it’s something that I really enjoy. So, when I saw the Wingwalk advertised on the St Margaret’s website, I jumped at the chance – no pun intended!.”

“I want to make the most of life, and you never know when things will happen so you should do what you want to do, take on new challenges and have experiences.”

Steve has raised £800 by hosting a wreath-making workshop in his local community which was very popular and hopes to raise more.

Join John and Steve and sign up for the Skydive and Wingwalk Day or to sign up visit https://www.st-margarets-hospice.org.uk/skydive-wingwalk-day