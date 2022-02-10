Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has this week presented The Friends of Burnham Hospital with a bumper cheque for over £7,400 following two years of fundraising.

The club’s Paul Hale and Mike Barsby handed over the huge donation for £7,409.82 to The Friends’ Chairman Ceri Joyce on Wednesday, as pictured here.

The Ritz held a variety of fundraising events for the group while it was Charity of the year during 2020 and 2021. They included a fundraising beach walk, quiz nights and an auction.

Ceri told Burnham-On-Sea.com the amount raised is ‘amazing’ and she has thanked the fundraisers for their support, adding: “When The Ritz approached us to say they were going to sponsor us for a year, little did we know that the pandemic would hit. We then became the Ritz’s nominated charity for two ‘broken’ years so to have raised this amount is absolutely amazing!”

“We have a couple of projects in the pipeline at Burnham-On-Sea hospital which we are hoping to work towards. They desperately need a new conservatory roof as the current one is certainly not ‘fit for purpose’.”

“The other project is providing courtyard furniture for the patients to be able to sit out and enjoy a little bit of sunshine, in addition to outdoor seating for the staff in another part of the gardens. This money will certainly help towards these projects.”

“Our thanks go out not only to the Ritz Social staff but all of the locals that have helped to raise this money.”

Ritz Manager Paul Hale added: “We are delighted to have raised such a super amount for such a great cause over the course of the two years. A big thank you goes to everyone who gave donations and supported the fundraising.”