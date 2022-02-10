New designs have been approved this week for a new play area which is set to be built on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront lawns ‘between Easter and the summer’ at the southern end of The Esplanade.

The new seafront play area had originally been proposed for the concrete area opposite Quantock Court, however residents launched a legal objection, as reported here, and the play area’s location was changed in September to further along the seafront to the lawns opposite the Haven Holiday park entrance.

This week, at a Burnham and Highbridge Town Council meeting on Monday (February 7th), councillors approved the revised designs for the play equipment, pictured below.

Town Clerk Sam Winter added: “The revised drawings on the lawns have been approved by Sedgemoor District Council, the land owner, and now the Town Council.”

“The contractor will be able to continue as scheduled, which will be between Easter and summer, subject to labour and progress on their existing projects.”

Cllr Peter Clayton added: “I support it and very much look forward to it – we need it.”

The project is being funded with a grant from the Hinkley Point Community Impact Mitigation Fund at a cost of £87,400.

However, Sedgemoor District Council provided an extra £50,000 of funding to account for the move of the play area’s location, taking the full cost to £137,400. Wicksteed, the contractor, will undertake the installation.

New Burnham seafront play area designs:

A. Double Zig Zag Twister

B. 4-Saw Shark See-Saw

C. Skylark Play Galleon (Minus Spinner Plus Barrier)

D. 2.45m High Viking Swing with Basket Seat & x2 Flat Seats

E. Agility Trail consisting of: Drop Rope Traverse, Inclined Balance Weaver and Parallel Rope Walk

F. 2.45m High Viking Swing with Memory Seat & x2 Cradle Seats

G. Swirl Wheelchair Roundabout

H. 1.5m Trampoline

I. Bobbin’ Boat Sit-In Springer

J. Pirate Play Boat

K. Pirate Activity Panel Set

L. Pair of Talking Pirates

M. 3D Shark Head

N. 3D Starfish