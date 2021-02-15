Thieves have stolen £2,000 of golfing equipment in an early morning break-in at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club’s shop.

The intruders smashed a window to gain entry to the property at 4am on Sunday (February 14th).

The incident lasted only two minutes and was caught on internal CCTV cameras. The footage is being investigated by Burnham-On-Sea Police.

Graham Coombe, the Joint Head Professional at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the incident is “frustrating and annoying to say the least.”

“Among the items stolen were left-handed Titleist TS woods, plus irons and wedges in a fairly unique Titleist staff cart bag with ‘TRIAL BAG’ written on the side.”

“There was also a Callaway MAVRIK Driver and three wood, two Ping G400 hybrids and two Scotty Cameron putters.”

Anyone with information should contact the club or Police on 101.