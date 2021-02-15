Burnham-On-Sea seafront walkers had the unusual sight of this large dredging ship passing the town this week.

It passed Burnham on its way up the River Parrett to Combwich where dredging operations are currently underway at the wharf.

An official Notice To Mariners from Bridgwater Bay Harbour Master Captain Keith Badsey states that plough dredging operations and other related work is being undertaken.

It was ‘Alec D’, a multicat of 16.8m length, that passed Burnham and is currently conducting dredge operations during daylight tides.

A pre-dredge survey has also been conducted by a small open boat launched from Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club, pictured below. The same vessel will conduct a post dredge survey at a date to be confirmed on completion of the dredging.

Combwich Wharf is actively used by EDF for Hinkley Point C construction work.

Pictured: The dredging boats seen from Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club (Photos: Nick Whetstone)