HomeNewsBrean and Berrow beach parking charges to rise from April, says council
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Brean and Berrow beach parking charges to rise from April, says council

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Brean beach parking

Increased charges for motorists to park on Brean and Berrow beaches are set to be introduced in April.

Somerset Council says the new charges will come into force from April 2nd in time for the new tourist season.

“We review our charges and fees every year and can confirm there is a slight rise in beac parking charges which will apply from April 2nd when the site opens for the summer,” a council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Prices start from £8.40 for a car (up from £8 last year). After 2.30pm, prices are reduced to £4.20 (up from £4).

Car with horse box or motorhome-style horseboxes are £13 per day or £92.40 per season. Horse Transporters £20.30 per day or £110.60 per season. Other charges are listed here.

The 2026 season runs from Thursday 2nd April until Sunday 1st November 2026.

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