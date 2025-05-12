Brean couple raises huge £4,757 for local cancer support charity in memory of relative

A Brean couple has raised a huge £4,757.81 for a local cancer support charity in memory of a relative.

Simon and Jayne Williams from Brean wanted to raise funds for Somerset Breast Cancer Now in honour of Simon’s mum who sadly passed away from breast cancer, making the cause very close to their hearts.

The charity’s Holly MacBeth says: “Simon was celebrating his 60th birthday and thought this would be a fantastic opportunity to support us, so they held a quiz night at The Brean Down Inn which raised £1,130.”

“Then, on 26th April, at The Beachcomber in Brean they had the fabulous Marley White SKA & reggae singer in the afternoon followed by One Love and then SKA Britannia in the evening.”

“A raffle was held and collection tins were in place while the staff got involved by wearing our T-shirts and getting everyone involved. They raised a further £2,680.87 on the night.”

“A generous donation by Simon & Jayne and other donations also raised £750.”

“A collection tin at Jayne’s place of work, Bourneville Post Office in Weston, raised a further £196.94. So this gave them a staggering total raised of £4757.81!”

She adds: “Special thanks go to The Brean Down Inn, The Beachcomber and Warren Farm Holiday Centre plus everyone who donated prizes and everyone who attended the events and donated lots of money.”

“We rely on local support also helping with fund raising events and all this money raised helps towards the research and development into finding a cure for cancer and supporting those to live and live well. We thank you so much Simon And Jayne and all involved.”