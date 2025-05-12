PHOTOS: Rich’s Cider farm near Highbridge hosts first Somerset Day Barrel and Bloom Festival

Hundreds of people headed to the first Somerset Day Barrel & Bloom Festival at Rich’s Cider Farm near Highbridge over the weekend.

The successful event attracted 500 attendees on Saturday night and over 700 on Sunday for a line-up of entertainment.

The new festival kicked off on Saturday night with electric performances from Somerset legends The Wurzels.

Also playing were rising star Harrisen Larner-Main, and local favourites The Additions.

“The energy was palpable as the crowds sang, danced, and enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere created by these fantastic artists,” says one of the organisers, Molly Scott.

“Sunday continued the celebrations, welcoming even more visitors — both familiar friends and new faces — who gathered to make special memories on the Farm.”

“From cider tastings & apple juice demonstrations, to family activities, live performances, craft stallholders, and axe throwing and archery, the day was filled with fun and Somerset spirit.”

“A special thank you goes to Passion for Somerset, whose collaboration and vision helped bring the festival to life. Rich’s Cider would also like to extend heartfelt thanks to the many individuals and partners who made this event possible, Andy Bennett, The Wurzels, Harrisen Larner-Main, The Additions, JD Marquees, Southwest Stages, Bushy Bar, our brilliant security team, Burnham Portable Toilet Hire and The Vagabonds Carnival Club volunteers.”

“Of course, a massive thank you goes to every single person who attended and supported the festival, but above all our Rich’s Cider team. None of this would be possible without the hard work, passion, and dedication of our amazing staff and we are deeply grateful for all of them. As the buzz from the Barrel & Bloom Festival continues, we look forward to more opportunities to celebrate Somerset’s heritage.