Unwanted rescue dog at Brent Knoll RSPCA hopes to find new home after 500 days in care

A lonely rescue dog who has spent more than 500 days in search of a new home is still patiently waiting for someone to adopt her at an RSPCA centre near Burnham-On-Sea.

Mika – who is being cared for by the team at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre – has been in RSPCA care for more than a year, but sadly has had little interest.

The five-year-old Akita came into the shelter after being rescued by RSPCA Inspectors along with three other dogs where there had been a history of non accidental injuries caused by the former owner.

Since her arrival she has seen countless other dogs find homes before her and is desperate to meet her match.

Katy Darelli, Animal Centre Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sadly Mika is just overlooked time after time. She is a big, strong, powerful girl but she is a real cuddle monster. She really does love people.”

“She has watched so many of her furry friends find their perfect match before her – and we just don’t want to see her spend one day longer than he needs to in kennels.”

“We’d love anyone who thinks they can offer her the right home to get in touch and arrange to come to the centre to meet her as we think they will be smitten.”

Mika is looking for a home where she is the only animal and would need to be exercised away from other dogs. She would be suitable to live with children of secondary school age.

To find out more about Mika, and how to offer a home, see her rehoming profile on the RSPCA Find-a-pet website here.



On Sunday 1st June the RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre will be holding a Summer Jazz Afternoon to raise money to support rescue animals at the shelter. The afternoon with music from the ‘The Swing Jazz Project Band’ will take place in a marquee in the centre’s grounds.