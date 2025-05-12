A38 through Highbridge set to close for three days this month for roadworks

The A38 through Highbridge is set to close for up to three days later this month for essential roadworks.

Somerset Council’s highways department has announced that Bristol Water will be closing Church Street from Tuesday 20th May for three days until Thursday 22nd May.

The closure will be in place 24-hours a day during the work, and traffic will be diverted along alternative routes, adds the council.

The closure area stretches along Church Street from 84 metres north of the junction with Foster Court, northwards for a total distance of 14 metres.

The council adds that the closure order will enable Bristol Water to install two new connections.

Local businesses will remain open for customers during the work.