PHOTOS: Brean baby and toddler group and Community Hub mark VE Day anniversary

Brean’s baby and toddler group joined Brean Community Hub for a joint event to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

It was a mixture of 3 generations coming together who enjoyed a lunch provided by both groups.

Shona Brandon says: “The children provided a much needed lift to some sad memories of those who remembered the war years.”

“There was also laughter and lots of chats. We hope this will be the first of many occasions we can join together.”

Brean baby and toddler group runs every Thursday in term time from 9:30am-11:30am and the Brean Community Cafe and Hub run every Thursday 1pm-3pm. Both have Facebook groups and all are welcome at any time.