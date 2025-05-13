PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea church holds Mental Health Awareness Week cafe event

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church marked Mental Health Awareness Week by hosting a unique cafe facility on Tuesday (13th May).

A Mental Health Awareness Cafe was set up in the church building with 13 local groups supporting mental health, wellbeing and mental fitness attending.

The various stalls offered information about the help available, and there was much sharing about the resources available locally that offer mental health services while promoting mental fitness throughout our area.

Rev Sharon Eldergill, associate Vicar of St Andrew’s, says: “The theme for this year’s mental health awareness week is community.”

“Burnham has a great community life, and we hold the Mental Health awareness cafe to celebrate the power and importance of the impact of positive community for our mental health.”

“Many people dropped in for a coffee; to eat some great cakes made by Somewhere House, or simply to sit and realise they are not alone in what they are experiencing.”

“During the morning there were crafts for well-being stalls to have a go at creative mindfulness crafts or to have your first experience of knitting. We thoroughly enjoyed listing to local musician Tim Champ singing some uplifting songs with the opportunity for those who wanted to to join in – or to just listen and enjoy.”

“We are delighted that so many of our local charities were present, including Somewhere Somerset, In Charley’s Memory, Men’s Shed, Mind in Somerset and the Recovery Cafe to name a few. But supporting those with mental health issues isn’t just about one-off events.”

“As a church we are looking at how we can take todays event forward and make a lasting impact on those who experience mental health issues.”

The groups who attended were Mind in Somerset, Burnham AA and Recovery Café, Neighbourhood Agents, In Charley’s Memory, Burnham Bereavement Café, Somewhere House Somerset, SWEDA (eating disorders support group), Libraries West, Men’s Shed, The Space, Crafts for wellbeing, Men’s Talk.

Pictured: The Burnham church event underway on Tuesday (Photos Chris Tayor)