A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Brean yesterday (Wednesday, 25th October).

Officers were called to Diamond Meadow Lodge Park off Weston Road at around 4.50pm and, on arrival, found a woman with a significant injury.

Police say that despite the best efforts of officers, the woman was sadly pronounced deceased at around 5.20pm.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, her next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time,” says a Police spokesperson.

“They will be offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.”

A 70-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) Detective Inspector Neil Meade adds: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family during this time and we would like to reassure them and the local community that our MCIT will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the facts.”

“Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the next few days, but I would like to reassure them that, at this stage, we believe there is no wider risk to the public and this is an isolated incident.”

“If anyone has any questions or concerns, we encourage you to speak to any of our uniformed officers or contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

Pictured: An air ambulance landing at the holiday park on Wednesday following the death