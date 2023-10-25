Berrow beach is set to stay open every day for beach parking over the winter months while Brean beach will open just at weekends for vehicles, it has been announced this week.

Somerset Council, which manages local beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow, has unveiled its winter beach opening hours for motorists, which come into force from Monday October 30th.

A council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “From Monday, we move to our winter opening times for beach parking.”

“Berrow beach will be open 10am to 3pm every day, tides permitting, and closed on Christmas Day.”

“Brean beach will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm and the Bank Holidays over Christmas and on New Year’s Day.”

The announcement follows uproar from local residents in 2021 when the council initially announced that Berrow beach would close for all parking from late September through to April.

It later reversed the decision and then opened the whole of last winter following a petition and scores of complaints from beach users, local councillors and businesses who called for year-round beach parking at Berrow.