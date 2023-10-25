Volunteers planted hundreds of bulbs around Highbridge’s Apex Park this week in an effort to brighten up the park next Spring.

Members of the Friends of Apex Park Improvements Group held a well-attended bulb planting session on Wednesday (October 25th), as pictured here.

The team planted 780 dwarf daffodils, 72 dwarf iris, and a new apple tree around the main car park area and around the lakes during the event.

A Friends of Apex Park spokesman said: “Our thanks go to all those who helped out – the work will provide plenty of colour around the park next Spring!”

Pictured: The Friends of Apex Park volunteers during Wednesday’s bulb planting session (Photos: Russell Chilcott and Ian Cook)