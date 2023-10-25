A Burnham-On-Sea drone enthusiast has taken this impressive new ‘birds eye’ footage of the town.

Stephen Jackson has captured the aerial views of the River Brue estuary around Burnham Sailing Club and the South Esplanade using his hobby drone.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “My drone is a DJI Mini 2, it’s a sub-250gram drone so has more freedom to operate than larger drones. I flew from 20 metres up to 85 metres. The legal limit is 120 metres, so it’s an ideal hobby drone!”

He adds: “I was out on a dog walk and decided to take my drone and got it all completed in half an hour. “

“It was a beautiful sunny day and I’ve wanted to take some footage of the river and far end of Burnham for some time.”

“I am really pleased people are enjoying the footage – it makes it all worthwhile.”