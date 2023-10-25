Several fun Halloween family activities are to be held in Highbridge this Friday (27th October).

Community group Our Highbridge is organising a craft market with fun Halloween activities followed by a zombie walk.

The ‘Halloween Extravaganza’ will see a Craft Market run from 2pm – 5pm at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street with stalls, storytime and refreshments. It will also include a Fancy Dress Competition and more.

In the evening, Zombie Walk is being held and people can meet outside Highbridge Community Hall at 6pm to join the walk. Torches are needed and children must be accompanied.