Ashley Fox, the Prospective MP for the Bridgwater constituency which includes Burnham-On-Sea, is calling on the Government to protect access to cash for the most vulnerable in our society.

Cash remains an important part of daily life for millions of people across the UK, and this is particularly true in Somerset, where many rely on it in their day-to-day lives.

The pandemic put an already fragile cash network under additional strain, resulting in further ATM and bank branch closures, including in low-income or rural areas, eroding access for people who need it most.

Using data from the House of Commons Library, you can see that between 2018 and 2023 there has been a 15% decrease in the availability of free-to-use ATMs in the Bridgwater area.

Cash remains a crucial part of many people’s lives, helping them to budget effectively, and with the cost of living squeezing our finances this has become more important than ever.

But failure to help communities access their cash will leave vulnerable people at crisis point and have a potentially devastating knock-on effect on local high streets.

Ashley says: “Across Burnham and Bridgwater, thousands of people still use cash as part of their day-to-day lives, we must not restrict their access to this. Following the impact of the pandemic, banks and cash points have closed across Somerset, but people still need these

vital services.”

“As the MP, I would continue to call for full access for local residents and businesses – and will engage in conversations about banking hubs with the post office and other organisations. We need to make sure people can still access this important facility for the next decade, at least, otherwise we are risk of leaving many vulnerable people behind.”

Local small business owner, Kathy Jones of The Toy Cupboard in Pier Street adds: “I am# delighted to be supporting Ashley’s campaign to protect access to cash. As a small business owner, it is vital that we allow people to continue to be able to pay in cash for years to come. Many of my older and more vulnerable customers, in particular, really rely on cash and it’s an important part of business to continue to serve them. I look forward to Ashley becoming our MP and continuing this important campaign in Westminster!”