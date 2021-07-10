A Brean catering unit is proving popular with residents and visitors in the holiday resort this summer.

Called Life’s A Beach, the catering unit is open for business at Brean Village Hall’s car park from 9am-1pm and 4pm-8pm Tuesdays to Sundays, weather permitting.

Owner Nicola Turner told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our beach concession has been running successfully for three years now. This year we’ve added the village hall car park as a new location, which is getting lots of support.”

“We have received really positive feedback and reviews online from customers – and our numbers of regular customers are growing all the time.”

“We offer a great range of hot breakfasts to go, all freshly cooked to order. In the afternoon and evening we provide a great range of jacket potatoes, kebabs, hot dogs, burgers and children’s meal options. Our messy fries and barbecue pork are providing particularly popular.”

“We thank customers for their wonderful support year-round – from locals as well as holidaymakers – some who travel to us regularly from Burnham!”

She adds that the cafe takes pride in supporting local emergency services and during several recent incidents in Brean it has provided refreshments to Coastguards during the hot weather.