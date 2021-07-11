Burnham-On-Sea fire crewmembers have produced a video supporting England in tonight’s Euro 2020 final while also giving important safety advice.

The firefighters have created the cleverly-edited video clips featuring the crew kicking a football around the station and forecourt.

It ends with a safety message, advising fans to be careful if they enjoy a drink for the match.

The video says: “Best of luck to the England team this weekend from all at Station 63, Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Enjoying celebrating England’s cup final this weekend, but after a drink, please stay safe and remember to take a taxi home and grab a takeaway.”

“No driving or cooking after drinking. It’s coming home!”

See the video on Facebook at https://fb.watch/6GBgyth3Xm/