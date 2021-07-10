Somerset’s Public Health team has urged people to take care when cheering on England in the Euro 2020 final this evening.

The group is asking people to be aware of the Covid restrictions currently in place when gathering to watch the big game, which kicks off at 8pm.

“Somerset’s Public Health team is urging everyone to watch the match responsibly, as we know that people are catching and spreading Covid-19 while gathering to watch the games,” says a spokesman.

“As the England football team reaches its first men’s final since 1966, many Somerset residents will be excited to watch the match on Sunday night.”

“We know how much of a lift people get from watching the Euros and recognise how important this is for their mental health.”

“If you are planning a visit to the pub, please remember to sign in, keep your distance and wear a mask when not seated. Anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19, has been told to self-isolate or has any symptoms, then, no matter how tempting it might be to go out to watch the game with friends and family, please enjoy it at home instead.”