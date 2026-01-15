Brean’s Unity Holiday Park to host recruitment day with scores of seasonal jobs on offer

Scores of new seasonal jobs are being offered at Brean’s Unity Holiday Park as the resort prepares for the 2026 holiday season, with a recruitment open day set to take place later this month.

Unity Beach Holiday Park says it is gearing up for another busy year following a successful first year under new ownership, during which significant investment was made.

The company says it is continuing to expand and is now looking to recruit enthusiastic local people to join its teams for the coming season.

The recruitment event will be held on Saturday 24th January from 10am–1pm at The View Café on Unity Beach, Brean.

A spokesperson for Unity Holidays says the business is focused on delivering “industry‑leading experiences” for guests and that exceptional service starts with exceptional people. The company is seeking applicants who are friendly, reliable and keen to work in a fast‑paced, guest‑focused environment.

A wide range of roles are available across the resort, including food and beverage staff, housekeeping, security, lifeguards (both trainee and qualified), and activity or leisure coaches. Most positions are seasonal, with part‑time and casual contracts also available, and opportunities to return each year.

Visitors to the open day will be able to meet managers, learn more about the roles on offer, discuss hours and flexibility, and even apply on the spot with the chance to fast‑track their application. No previous experience is required for many of the jobs, and paid training will be provided.

Unity Holidays says staff benefits include competitive pay, discounts on food, drink and park facilities, holiday discounts across its parks, team recognition schemes, and access to an employee assistance programme.

Anyone interested is invited to drop in on the day, with or without a CV, and speak directly with the team. More details here on Unity Beach Holiday Park.