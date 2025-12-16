8.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 16, 2025
News

Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival attracts 300 visitors to see 40 creative exhibits

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The popular Brent Knoll Christmas Tree Festival returned to St Michael’s Church over the weekend, showcasing more than 40 festive exhibits.

The event ran from Friday December 12th to Sunday and, now in its third year, organisers said they were delighted with the response.

“We were once again amazed by the creativity of local groups, individuals and businesses who took part, with displays featuring homemade decorations and even handmade trees,” said one of the organisers, Mike Smith.

“The People’s choice award was the book group with their folded book display. During the weekend we also had live music including Brent Knoll School Choir. There were seasonal refreshments, craft stalls, raffle, tombola, childrens activities as well as Santa’s grotto!”

