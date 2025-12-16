Christmas beach run in Burnham raises over £3,000 for charity

Over £3,000 has been raised for charity during Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Christmas beach run, held on Sunday (December 14th).

Around 200 runners took part in the festive ‘Santa Express Run’ on Burnham beach, completing either a 5km or 10km course in memory of local boy Joe Laoutaris, who passed away in 2015 aged 12 after a two-year battle with Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

Funds raised will go to Young Lives Vs Cancer and Love Musgrove. Organiser Nikki Stent said: “We may be a little lower on participants this year, however with the current total at £2,605.48 (and one runner raising £500) this takes us over the £3,000 marker, with funds still coming in. This is amazing and will make a huge difference to the charities before Christmas!”

She added that the event is not intended to compete with official runs, but to promote inclusivity and remembrance of Joe’s life and other children lost to cancer. “We love our atmosphere at our little family event and appreciate those who come back every year,” she added.

The event featured entertainment from Alex Lipinski and support from Burnham Bootcamps’ Tori Taylor, who led the warm-up. ITV presenter Alex Lovell also attended to cheer on participants and present medals. BARB Search and Rescue were on hand to provide emergency cover.

Nikki thanked the many volunteers, sponsors, and supporters who helped make the event possible, including Highbridge Caravan Centre, 1610, Brent Engineering, Hard Knox Boxing, The Cornhill Bridgwater, and Wetherspoons.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the outstanding Santa team, mum Janine for baking all week and dad, plus Kwarla and Julie on the gift stall, Partner Dave, The registration pro’s, Carol, Keith, Jo, Dean, Debbie, Lisa, Rachel and Hayley, plus the beach master Ian Jefferies, Nigel, Dan, Sue, Phil, Ashleigh, Graham and crew. We also had the best entertainment we could ask for Tony Hobden, Trev and Tarrant, they worked so hard and really got the crowd motivated! We were also fortunate to have the support of the BARB crew.”

