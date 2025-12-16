New community toilet scheme to be launched in Highbridge by Town Council

Highbridge town centre visitors will soon be able to benefit from a new community toilet facilities scheme being launched by the Town Council.

The ‘Community Public Toilet Scheme’ is a nationwide initiative where local councils partner with businesses to open private toilet facilities to the public for free. This scheme is an effort to compensate for the decline in dedicated public toilets.

At a meeting on Monday (December 15th), Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge town councillors unanimously supported proposals for the new scheme that would see local businesses intivited to open their toilet facilities to the public free of charge, with the Town Council providing a financial contribution to cover costs.

It comes after the public conveniences in Highbridge’s Bank Street Car Park were closed more than a year ago due to drainage problems and the facilities being no longer fit for purpose.

Concerns have since been raised by residents and business owners about the lack of public loos in the town, particularly at weekends.

Participating businesses will receive an annual contribution from the Council, ranging between £1,000 and £1,500 depending on the facilities offered and opening hours.

A budget of up to £9,000 has been earmarked by the council to cover contributions, signage, and marketing.

Councillors were told at the meetiing the Highbridge Regeneration Working Group is exploring options for new permanent public toilet facilities, but this is expected to take some time as the council does not own suitable land in the area.

Cllr Lesley Millard said at Monday’s meeting: “I fully support this scheme as a temporary measure but we need permanent facilities in the town centre.”

And Cllr Peter Clayton added: “I fully agree, it’s really important that Highbridge gets permanent facilities again.”