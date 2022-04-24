Brent Knoll folk singer and song writer Tim Dean had a sell-out audience for his fundraising gig in aid of the village’s community shop.

He performed ‘Songs of Somerset’ in front of a capacity audience at the Parish Hall on Saturday night (April 23rd).

An ardent student of Somerset’s rich tapestry of legend, myth and history, Tim – who is also the village’s postman – has performed at gigs throughout the county for many years and had long wanted to staqe an evening of his many local songs.

On St George’s Day, Brent Knoll Community Shop’s volunteers made that event happen, with every ticket sold.

David Sturgess, Secretary of Brent Knoll Community Shop Limited, says: “The audience heard a wealth of stories, spanning ghosts, murder mysteries, pirates, highwaymen, and nursery rhymes – all delivered in cleverly written songs, accompanied by his remarkable guitar skills.”

“I’ve lived in Somerset for 30 years, and learned more about our county from Tim’s concert than I’d ever know before. It was a truly memorable evening.”

The event was staged in cabaret-style with the shop’s volunteers producing and serving a ploughman’s supper and running a cash bar.