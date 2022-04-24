Residents living along a country lane on the outskirts of Burnham-On-Sea have installed roadside signs to try and protect a family of ducklings.

Signs and cones asking motorists to slow down have been installed in Stoddens Lane, as pictured here.

“A family of young ducklings have been catching motorists unaware and heading across the road from one rhyne to the other, and sadly several have been killed, so we’ve put up the signs and cones to try and protect them,” one nearby resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

He adds: “Sadly four of the ten ducklings have already died after being hit by passing vehicles. They are such lovely birds but are too inquisitive for their own good.”