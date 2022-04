A busy road through Burnham-On-Sea is set to close for four days this week.

Oxford Street – from the junction with Ravensworth Terrace, northwards for a total distance of 20 metres – will be closed to enable Bristol Water to carry out new connection works.

The road will be closed for up to four days from April 25th.

The company has apologised for any inconvenience and says a diversion is in place during the closure period.