Burnham-On-Sea’s Carnival Committee has announced the two comperes who will lead next month’s pageant evening where this year’s Carnival Queen and Princesses will be chosen.

Aiden Malik and Ollie Davies, pictured, will be the two comperes for the event at Burnham’s Princess Theatre on Friday 6th May at 7pm.

Tony Rees, the event co-ordinator, says: “Planning is coming together nicely, but there are a few places for Princess competitors left, hopfully these can be filled from the reserve list which is still open.”

He adds that the Carnival Queen category also has several places to fill, so if you are interested, please apply by email to tony.rees@hboscarnival.org

This year’s 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be held on Monday November 7th.