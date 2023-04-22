Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre is to hold a hanging basket and container demonstration for keen local gardeners this week.

The demonstration on Tuesday April 25th at 4.30pm will be given by resident staff member Tony Gray who is the company’s Diamond Club ‘garden doctor’.

“Tony has a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years and will share hints and tips on how to create stunning displays that will suit any size or type of garden,” says a spokesman.

“This will be the first of a series of gardening talks and demonstrations hosted by Tony throughout the season.”

For further information and to purchase tickets — at £8.00 per person, including a cup of coffee or tea and a slice of cake — please see https://bluediamond.smart-tickets.co.uk