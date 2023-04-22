Applications are now open for National Grid’s new Green Spaces Community Fund which will support communities across the region to enhance their local environment and encourage more people to make the most of their green spaces.

The Green Spaces initiative is the latest phase of the firm’s Community Matters Fund, which is paid for entirely by shareholders, and has awarded £4.3 million to grassroots organisations since 2021.

”The aim of the fund is to use green spaces to bring communities together, encourage more wildlife and biodiversity, improve air quality and reduce noise, as well as delivering health benefits, and creating employment and volunteering opportunities,” says a spokesman.

“Applications are welcome from community organisations of all kinds, particularly those supporting vulnerable groups to overcome barriers to accessing green spaces.”

Projects that create volunteering opportunities for members of the local community are also encouraged to apply.

Jill Russell, Environment Manager at National Grid, adds: “At National Grid, we’re committed to empowering communities and promoting sustainability across our region.”

“The launch of the Green Spaces Community Fund is a testament to this commitment and we’re excited to support grassroots organisations to create green spaces that benefit everyone.”

“We believe that access to green spaces is essential for the wellbeing of both individuals and communities, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative on our communities.”

The fund will award grants of between £2,500 and £5,000 for unregistered organisations. Registered charities can apply for up to £10,000.

Applications for the Green Spaces Community Fund could include the following:

Planting spaces/new allotment creation in existing green spaces

Bee banks, bird/bat boxes, wildflowers, ponds, trees, hedges, and projects to improve biodiversity

Development of unused land into green space

Gardening workshops/allotment activities to bring vulnerable members of the community into green spaces, including sensory/mindfulness garden creation

Access pathways, ramps and seating in parklands or nature reserves

Redevelopment of existing green spaces to encourage greater community use

Forest School education sessions for young people/craft workshops in nature

Innovative approaches to create or develop green spaces for public enjoyment

For more information about the Green Spaces Community Fund and to apply, please visit: nationalgrid.co.uk/community-matters-fund