The source of loud noises heard by residents across parts of Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Brean and Berrow this week has been identified.

Home owners say “the ground was vibrating” as a loud “repetitive banging sound” echoed across the area late on Friday evening (April 21st).

It has been confirmed that the noise was coming from offshore work which recently started in the channel at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

Two massive jack-up vessels – called Neptune and Sea Challenger – are being used to install vertical shafts 20 metres below the surface of the water in the Bristol Channel.

They are installing vital components for the power stations’ cooling water system.

Spokesman Andrew Cockcroft, who is senior stakeholder relations manager at Hinkley Point C, said: “Over the next three months, Hinkley Point C will move into the final phase of its marine works.”

“We have notified residents living near the site that this activity has the potential to cause intermittent noise disturbance.”

“We will monitor noise levels and are committed to ensuring these works are delivered with minimal disruption to residents and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Locals took to social media after they were intrigued by the noises, with June Day commenting that it was “ridiculously loud” at Brean Down while Phyllis Mullaney said the noise was “eerie”.

Ann Storey said: “It woke our dog up, who started barking,” and Denise Steeves added: “It’s upsetting my dog.”