A new Burnham seafront children’s play area is still being considered, the Town Council has said at its latest meeting.

In a report at the annual town council meeting, it was confirmed that the plans are still being pursued despite a lengthy delay to the original project.

It states: “We continue to consider the seafront for childrens play and are constantly approached with questions about what can we do in the dark tarmacked and concreted areas of the promenade.”

“Different visitor families looking for sea front facilities ask every day. We hope to find a happy solution to suit all and continue to search for ways to go forward.”

“A public survey has been suggested by several residents.”

The seafront play area had originally been proposed for the concrete area opposite Quantock Court and was due to be installed a year ago, however nearby residents launched a legal objection, as reported here.

This led to the play area’s location being changed to further along the seafront onto the lawns opposite the Haven Holiday park entrance instead.

The new play area was delayed whilst local councils investigated the implications of long-running seafront covenants that were originally put in place decades ago to protect the land from development.

The cost of the project at the start was £87,400. However, the former Sedgemoor District Council last year provided an extra £50,000 to account for the move of the play area’s location, taking the full cost to £137,400.

The project is being funded with a grant from the Hinkley Point Community Impact Mitigation Fund.