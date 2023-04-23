Green-fingered Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to a free session to find out how to garden to help nature and improve local biodiversity.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Working Group are organising the session on Wednesday 26th April.

Penny Richards, Somerset Wildlife Trust Wilder Gardens Champion, will lead the talk workshop on gardening to encourge wildlife.

The free event will be held at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road from 7-9pm. It is supported by Somerset’s Wilder Coast.