The RSPCA in Brent Knoll has postponed the return of its ‘Sunday Funday’ fundraising event following the sad passing of The Queen.

The biggest event on the local branch’s fundraising calendar was due to be held this Sunday, September 11th, from 11am-4pm after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The family event was due to feature entertainment, refreshments plus several stalls. A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have had a very difficult decision to make as to whether we go ahead with our planned Sunday Funday this weekend and after advice from the national RSPCA and discussions with our trustees, we have made the decision to postpone the event.” “We will keep everyone updated on a revised date and hope that you will be able to come along.” The RSPCA North Somerset branch rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes animals from different circumstances – including some that have suffered cruelty or neglect.