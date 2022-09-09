The organisers of Wedmore Real Ale Festival say this weekend’s event is going ahead despite the death of The Queen.

The 21st Wedmore Real Ale Festival will be held today (Saturday) and Sunday September 11th at Glebe Field in Manor Lane (BS28 4EQ).

A spokesman says: “The Wedmore Real Ale Committee are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“We are mindful that this weekend will be a period of mourning, but we also believe many others will want to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“The committee has therefore decided after careful consideration that the Festival will go ahead in order that we may continue to raise funds for our local community and remain financially viable.”

“There will be some changes to our scheduling in order that we may all pay our respects over the weekend during this time of national mourning and reflection.”

“Although we acknowledge some may prefer not to attend the festival over the weekend, we hope that our sponsors and guests will join us in paying respect and tribute to her majesty and raise a glass to her life as our great queen.”

“If you are able to fashion a black armband to wear during your visit, we will welcome it. We thank you for your support.”