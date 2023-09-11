Brent Knoll scarecrow trail returns this coming weekend with 40 scarecrows to be found in gardens and along roadsides.

The long-running community event will see dozens of the fun scarecrows created by villagers being display on Saturday September 16th and Sunday September 17th.

Trail sheets will be available to buy at Brent Knoll Primary School from 10am-4pm each day and there will also be food and drink, scarecrow merchandise and scarecrow bingo!

The theme for this year’s event is ‘games’ following on from the Royal theme at the 2022 Brent Knoll Scarecrow Trail.

Organisers from Brent Knoll Girl Guiding will also be encouraging families to vote for their favourite scarecrows during the weekend.

A spokesperson from Brent Knoll Girl Guiding for the event says: “Come along and have some fun, a cheap day out for everyone. Walk it, cycle it, drive it – bring the dog!”