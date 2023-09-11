A Burnham-On-Sea fundraising group has held a harvest supper to raise funds for loal good causes and mark a busy year of fundraising.

Over 50 members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge attended their annual harvest supper at Berrow Village Hall on Saturday evening (September 9th).

They enjoyed a ploughmans supper and were entertained with live music from Steve Holford.

The evening raised over £200 towards local good causes. It included a charity auction which raised £89 with the support of local businesses.

The night ended with a thank you to the Ladies Circle, who organised the evening, led by President Sandra Nicholson.

Mike Lang, spokesman for the Moose Lodge, added: “This was a fun evening, and Moose people know how to have a good time in great company!”

“Funds raised after expenses go towards our focus on helping local good causes.”

Pictured: Ladies Circle president Sandra Nicholson being presented with a birthday boquet, by Moose member Liz White; and Terry Cornelius conducting the auction of produce (Photos Mike Lang)

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: