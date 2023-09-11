A Burnham-On-Sea fundraising group has held a harvest supper to raise funds for loal good causes and mark a busy year of fundraising.

Over 50 members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge attended their annual harvest supper at Berrow Village Hall on Saturday evening (September 9th).

They enjoyed a ploughmans supper and were entertained with live music from Steve Holford.

The evening raised over £200 towards local good causes. It included a charity auction which raised £89 with the support of local businesses.

The night ended with a thank you to the Ladies Circle, who organised the evening, led by President Sandra Nicholson.

Mike Lang, spokesman for the Moose Lodge, added: “This was a fun evening, and Moose people know how to have a good time in great company!”

“Funds raised after expenses go towards our focus on helping local good causes.”

Pictured: Ladies Circle president Sandra Nicholson being presented with a birthday boquet, by Moose member Liz White; and Terry Cornelius conducting the auction of produce (Photos Mike Lang)