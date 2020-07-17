A bridal boutique has moved into a new premises near Burnham-On-Sea.

Rookery Bridal Boutique, based at Rooksbridge on the Stables Business Park between Weston-Super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea, is an independent boutique with a wide range of award-winning designer wedding dresses.

Owner Sarah Hackett has been a bridal expert for many years and she has a consultant on hand who’s able to offer helpful advice with choosing dresses.

“The Bridal shop has recently moved during lockdown to a new location which offers a larger showroom, more space to try on dresses and a larger choice of dresses and bridal accessories,” she says.

“I had the opportunity to move to a larger premises which has allowed me to stock a much greater choice of bridal gowns and accessories.”

“At Rookery Bridal we aim to give brides a whole experience and try and make wedding dress shopping as stress free as possible.”

“There is a wide choice of gowns and dress designers and there is something for everyone, no matter how small or how grand a wedding is planned to be. We can work to every budget and location to provide a dream dress!”

“We offer appointments that comply with social distancing regulations. Brides and their families and friends will be welcomed and there is plenty of pace for everyone to relax and take time to try on dresses.”

The store also stocks a wide range of bridesmaid dresses, flower girl dresses, tiaras, shoes, veils and some jewellery.

“We work closely with local cake makers, florists, wedding photographers and hairdressers so we can help with the whole wedding and bridal experience,” she adds.

For more details see, https://rookerybridal.co.uk/