Barriers put in place at Brean Down by the National Trust to prevent walkers accessing the steps in order to enforce social distancing have been destroyed three times.

The steps have been closed by the Trust due to concerns that walkers would not be able to keep socially diatanced by at least one metre on the narrower parts of the steps.

Signs requesting walkers use the nearby old military road instead are in place – but some walkers have been ignoring the advice and removing the barriers to use the steps.

The National Trust says that the wooden barriers in place at both ends of the steps have been damaged three times, as pictured here.

Claire Bolitho, National Trust spokeswoman, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Unfortunately they have been vandalised three times recently.”

“The barriers will be repaired and returned as soon as possible – we are looking at a solution so there’s no confirmation at the moment.”