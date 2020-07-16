A peaceful, socially-distanced gathering of residents is to be held in a Highbridge field this Saturday (July 18th) ahead of a crucial council meeting next week to decide whether the land is sold to make way for 110 new homes.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that residents and local councillors have this week gained backing for Sedgemoor District Council’s Executive to re-think the controversial sale of the field next to Lakeside in Highbridge to make way for the new homes.

Lib Dem councillors ‘called-in’ the recent decision of the Council’s Executive to sell the publicly owned field based on several weaknesses, listed below. Sedgemoor’s Executive will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday 22nd July at 10am to deal with the Corporate Scrutiny Committee’s six points-

Campaigner Joy Russell, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To help try and save our public open space, Lakeside field we need publicity and a show of strength to prove to Sedgemoor District Council we’re not giving up.”

“So we invite residents to a peaceful gathering in the field this Saturday at 12 noon, armed with pots, pans and wooden spoons, placards etc to meet – socially-distanced of course, preferably with masks.”

“Please join our ‘get-together’ and help us to be heard. A drone will fly over the field to make a film and record how many of us feel strongly enough to save our green spaces. These images will be shared at the SDC’s Executive meeting next week.”

“Our aim is to prove to Sedgemoor District Council how strongly our community still feels about them selling what was originally intended to be our green lung and open space for the people of Highbridge to enjoy.”

“We hope to raise the profile of our objections and remind them how heartily sick we all are of the over development and lack of investment in our services and infrastructure here in Highbridge.”

“Equally important is losing a green space that years ago should have been given care and attention with nearly £400,000 of S106 money given to the council from the Caxton devolopment next to Asda. This money was intended to be used to improve the access to the field, inform the public it was available and to maintain the field for the benefit of our community and the wildlife.”

“You can access the field by foot only through Lakeside, or off the Bristol Bridge, or from behind Asda, but be very careful over the railway level crossing, or from the Isleport business park, the footpath is off Bennett Road next to where Brakes Brothers used to be, or from the footpath at the end of Walrow. Please stick to the paths and be mindful of the wildlife and leave no litter. The undergrowth is long in places so please wear suitable clothing and footwear.”

The Executive will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday 22nd July at 10am to deal with the Corporate Scrutiny Committee’s six points. The public will be able to listen to the meeting, but anyone wishing to do so will need to pre-register with the Democratic Services Team at democratic.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk.

Joy adds: “We urge you to lobby the councillors before this meeting because they are making the big decisions that will affect our wildlife and community. Please email them with your thoughts and feelings.”

“The local Liberal Democrats followed their right to call-in the decision and a full discussion took place at the Corporate Scrutiny Committee held this week. There was a unanimous vote to get the Executive Committee to re consider their decision to dispose of the land.”

The six points that were overlooked when the Executive Council originally supported selling the land are below:

The decision to sell this land acquired for Public Open Space and the failure to bring forward any such use over 20 years. The decision to sell green space in the Highbridge area which is deficient in this locality. The threat to the biodiversity of this site during a climate change crisis. The allocation of the S106 monies towards this site being transferred to the developer. The desirability of keeping open space for the health and wellbeing of local residents. Was sufficient weight given to the public consultation in making this decision.